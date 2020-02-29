SEVEN new 50p coins have been released to mark 75 years since VE Day and the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The new Isle of Man coins spell out ‘victory’, in honour of the VE Day anniversary - and they could be worth hundreds of pounds.

Victory coins

The Victory in Europe Day coins have been produced by Westminster Collection, with each of the seven coins featuring a design and a letter which reflects victory celebrations during VE Day.

For the first time, Winston Churchill features on a 50p coin, having been depicted with his famous ‘V’ for ‘victory’ stance.

Among the other designs in the collection is an image of residents on the Isle of Man celebrating the end of the war, soldiers shaking hands in front of Trafalgar Square, and the HMS Dido Battleship returning home after battle.

Spitfires are also shown flying over St Paul’s Cathedral in London, along with street party celebrations, and a soldier coming home to his family.

The coins are sure to be popular among collectors and could be worth more than £200.

A rare Snowman 50p coin, which was also launched on the Isle of Man, sold for an impressive £292 on eBay in 2018, with rare coins rarely selling for less than £200 on the online marketplace.

Where can I get the coins?





The coins are available to buy online from the Westminster Collection, with prices starting from £6.25 for an individual coin in brilliant uncirculated quality. If you want to buy the whole set, it is available for £43.75.

The brilliant uncirculated coins are unlimited in quantity, but the silver coin is limited to 5,000 for the individual 50p, and 2,020 for the full set.

A number of special gold proof coins are also available, including the Winston Churchill 50p which is priced at £1,150.

The coins cannot be used in UK shops, as they are only legal tender on the Isle of Man.