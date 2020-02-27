A DOG was rescued by firefighters after a flat fire.

Crews rescued the dog from a ground floor flat in Malyons, Basildon, after a microwave in a kitchen caught fire.

Firefighters reported that the flat was heavily smoke logged, and extinguished the fire before rescuing the dog around 2pm today.

Adam Barber, watch manager at Basildon fire station, said: "The fire started after some wiring behind the microwave caught alight.

"Our advice is to keep areas around plug sockets clear and tidy.

"Also never overload plug sockets or extension leads - they all have their limits and can quickly overheat."

The kitchen has been left badly damaged from smoke and heat.