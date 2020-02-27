Hundreds of officers have been smashing into garages and properties to find stolen cars worth millions of pounds.

It's in connection with an investigation into the theft of dozens of cars worth more than £3millon.

Police visited a farm near Romford and around 20 other locations in the early hours of this morning in the major operation.

In a joint sting by British Transport Police, Essex Police and the Met, officers seized Mercedes, BMWs and Jaguars.

This morning, the teams had executed 22 warrants and made nine arrests and seized £50,000 in cash.

Echo reporter Ellis Whitehouse has been out with the teams.

Around 400 officers from three forces have been involved in the raids.

