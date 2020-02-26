AN EXCITING new £686,000 seafront attraction is set to open in just a matter of weeks.

Bosses at Sealife Adventure, in Southend, say their new Pangaea Adventure walkthrough exhibit is almost ready.

It will create a new home for dwarf crocodile Gizmo, freshwater fish and a collection of butterflies and birds.

Marc Miller, managing director the Stockvale Group, parent firm of Sealife Adventure said: “Pangaea Adventure is about a month away from being ready to open we are excited by it.

“The dinosaurs are being fed and watered and just can’t wait to start dancing for the families.

“Butterflies are being ordered, fish and alligators are here and we are on the countdown as of now.

“This is a real all-yearround tourist attraction in its own right creating half a dozen specialist jobs.

“It is quite unique in the tourism offer for Southend.”

The walk-through experience will be the latest addition to the £2million Wild expansion which has seen meerkats, large tortoises and crab-eating macaques introduced.

The attraction is expected to boost visitor numbers to the centre and will also bring tourists to Southend.

It has been named Pangaea Adventure to mark the step back in time.

Pangaea is the name of the super-continent before each of continents were split up into the seven we know today.