DUE to an internet disaster, Netflix has been off limits for a few days.

Which means I have had to temporarily abandon the numerous shows I was halfway through and go old school.

Amongst those on the backburner whilst the technical hitch is resolved is Locke & Key - a curious, slightly creepy, drama about a family who move to the mysterious ancestral home of their father.

He has been murdered, by a classmate of theirs, so their mum has uprooted them all and moved to aforementioned crumbling mansion in order to start a new life.

Dad, seen in flashbacks, was seemingly a straight up guy.

But, tellingly, he never actually spoke to them about this house and never took them there even for a visit to the grandparents.

So, that should be a fairly glaringly helpful testimony that it is not a place he wanted his children to be involved in.

His brother, uncle to our central characters, also hates the house.

And fairly quickly odd stuff is happening - fairly dark stuff which more than warrant its 15 certificate and are explained by the involvement of horror supremo Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill from whose comics this is taken.

It is still slightly strange though, because it is the sort of story which would appeal to a younger demographic.

The three kids are aged between 10 and mid to late teens so you would think they would want kids watching it.

But some of the stuff is worthy of a sleepless night or two.

Not least the not nice lady who the youngest sibling releases from the bottom of an ancient well.

She is after the keys which litter the house and whisper to, mainly, the youngest of the siblings.

So far those he has extracted have had the power to act as a portal to anywhere else there is a door (not the top of the Eiffel Tower it turns out) give you the ability to walk around inside your own thoughts and be able to fly.

The family are called Locke, so the title is a witty play on words.

Much of this is not terribly original but having it played out alongside the every day struggles of teen life is quite interesting.

Fans of Riverdale might enjoy this.

And so might I continue to if we could just get our connection sorted out again.

It has made me most concerned about the amount of time I spend on activities reliant on the internet.

No problem, I thought, until I realised it meant I couldn’t get any streaming services, whatsapp or even play those time sucking games where you have to squash the fruit or sweets.

Even the Sky connection disappeared for a while, mysteriously connecting again in time for Call the Midwife, which bowed out with a rousing yet shouty finale which saw Trixie channelling the full Jack Nicholson circa A Few Good Men.

In turned out the suits at the council indeed could not handle the truth of her sermon about how much Nonnatus House means to generations of mothers and children.

They relented in their bid to close it down - which was hardly surprising as I can’t see the BBC giving up this particular ratings winner any time soon.

That said, eventually they will get to a point in time where they can’t go any further.

But for now, I just can’t countenance the idea of a winter’s Sunday night without them.