Pancake Day is here - it's certainly crêped up on us hasn't it?
To celebrate, supermarket Aldi has some unusual pancake recipes that are easy to make this Shrove Tuesday.
Whether you’re looking to add a caffeine kick or a vegan twist to your Instagram-worthy stack, these recipes have everyone covered for a delicious Pancake Day.
Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes
Ingredients
160g cooked beetroot
200g self-raising flour
100ml milk
1tsp baking powder
50ml squeezy honey
25ml vegetable oil
1tsp vanilla extract
2 large eggs
50ml of Aldi’s Greyson’s Pink Gin
Method
Simply chop up the beetroot and put into a food processor along with the milk, oil, honey, vanilla essence, eggs and Aldi’s Greyson’s Pink Gin.
Blitz until smooth.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients. For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for one minute on each side.
‘Rise and Shine’ Boozy Brunch Espresso Pancakes
Ingredients
150g plain flour
120g Greek yoghurt
2tsp Americano instant coffee
2 large eggs
1tsp baking powder
pinch of salt
50ml milk
25ml vegetable oil
50g caster sugar
50ml of Aldi’s Bellucci Amaretto
Method
Put the flour, baking powder, coffee and salt into a bowl and mix well.
In another bowl, put the yoghurt, milk, oil, eggs and Aldi’s Bellucci Amaretto and mix.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.
For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.
Sweet Treat Vegan Cacao Caramel Pancakes
Ingredients
130g plain flour
25g cacao
2tsp baking powder
250ml almond drink
35ml melted coconut oil
35ml maple syrup
1tsp vanilla essence
pinch of salt
50ml of Aldi’s The Infusionist Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur
Method
Put the flour, cacao, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix.
In a separate bowl, add the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence, maple syrup and Aldi’s The Infusionist Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur and whisk.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.
For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.
