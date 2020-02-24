Pancake Day is here - it's certainly crêped up on us hasn't it?

To celebrate, supermarket Aldi has some unusual pancake recipes that are easy to make this Shrove Tuesday.

Whether you’re looking to add a caffeine kick or a vegan twist to your Instagram-worthy stack, these recipes have everyone covered for a delicious Pancake Day.

Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes

Ingredients

160g cooked beetroot

200g self-raising flour

100ml milk

1tsp baking powder

50ml squeezy honey

25ml vegetable oil

1tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

50ml of Aldi’s Greyson’s Pink Gin

Method

Simply chop up the beetroot and put into a food processor along with the milk, oil, honey, vanilla essence, eggs and Aldi’s Greyson’s Pink Gin.

Blitz until smooth.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients. For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for one minute on each side.

‘Rise and Shine’ Boozy Brunch Espresso Pancakes

Ingredients

150g plain flour

120g Greek yoghurt

2tsp Americano instant coffee

2 large eggs

1tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

50ml milk

25ml vegetable oil

50g caster sugar

50ml of Aldi’s Bellucci Amaretto

Method

Put the flour, baking powder, coffee and salt into a bowl and mix well.

In another bowl, put the yoghurt, milk, oil, eggs and Aldi’s Bellucci Amaretto and mix.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

Sweet Treat Vegan Cacao Caramel Pancakes

Ingredients

130g plain flour

25g cacao

2tsp baking powder

250ml almond drink

35ml melted coconut oil

35ml maple syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

pinch of salt

50ml of Aldi’s The Infusionist Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur

Method

Put the flour, cacao, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix.

In a separate bowl, add the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence, maple syrup and Aldi’s The Infusionist Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur and whisk.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

Aldi’s full range of Pancake Day recipes can be found here.