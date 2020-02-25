ALDI has revealed its egg-cellent vegan options for those with a sweet tooth this Easter.

The budget supermarket is offering a range of chocolatey treats in the run up to Easter, including the Moser Roth Free From Egg.

Priced at £4.99 and weighing 200g, the wheat, gluten and milk-free egg is 65 per cent dark chocolate, combined with hazelnut truffles.

It is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans and is sure to satisfy all chocoholics.

The store is also offering the Moo Free Egg for £3.49.

Available in original organic egg with choccy drops or organic cheeky orange egg, both are infused with pieces of vegan friendly honeycomb toffee.

They're perfect for kids and adults of all ages who are vegan or following a dairy free diet.