A doctor's surgery has been forced to close following a suspected case of Coronavirus.

Mount Chambers surgery in Coggeshall Road, Braintree, has put a sign on its front door this morning informing patients of the closure.

However, the surgery has informed the Times tests have since found the patient does not have the virus.

The sign put up this morning reads: "The surgery is currently closed due to a possible case of Coronavirus being investigated.

"If you need to consult a doctor please dial 111."

The surgery has confirmed it was advised to close this morning due to concerns a patient may have the virus.

A spokesman added: “We do not have an outbreak. We had a patient in yesterday who displayed some symptoms so we have closed the surgery this morning as an advised precaution.

"It has been confirmed it wasn’t Coronavirus but we are closed this morning as a precaution."

Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has been contacted for comment.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the UK so far.

The World Health Organisation says common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.