Motorists will have to pay an extra £1 to drop passengers off at Stansted Airport from next week.

Those using the express set-down area outside the main terminal will have to pay £5 if using the area for up to 10 minutes when the changes come into effect on Thursday, February 27.

The previous fee was £4.

Fees for those staying longer than 10 minutes in the express set-down area remain unchanged.

Stansted has announced the increase as part of its plan to reduce its carbon footprint.

Bosses are are aiming to set up a high-speed charging station in Thremhall Avenue which will cater for up to 13 vehicles at any given time.

The charging points will be introduced later this year alongside two new 'drive-thru' restaurants coming to the area.

Plans are also in place to install electric charging areas at the meet and greet car park, as well as begin to use electric coaches to operate between the airport and London Stratford train station.

Landside Operations Director Anita Harrison said: "London Stansted has been setting the pace among UK airports for years when it comes to addressing our local environmental impacts and we are well within legal limits for air quality, but there will always be more both we and passengers can do.

"In particular, we need to build on our good track record of encouraging a reduction in emissions from road traffic. This is why we are continually taking steps to encourage more passengers to think about how they get to and from the airport.

"We know our passengers want choice, and our investment in our public transport network will make it even easier to leave the car at home, while also encouraging the take-up of electric vehicles."

Stansted already offers a number of cost-reduction schemes aimed at encouraging passengers to use public transport or car share when travelling to and from the airport.

An online portal which will allow drivers to pre-register their fully electric vehicles was launched yesterday.

The airport say the portal will be used to improve the experience of local residents registering for their discounted charge of 50p/£1 depending on their location.

The first 1,000 people to sign up will be eligible for a year’s free use of the facility.

A spokesman added: "These initiatives are all being introduced in order to protect local air quality by reducing congestion and emissions in the constrained area outside the terminal and on the surrounding roads and encourage passengers to significantly reduce their instances of ‘kissing and flying’."