From today there's a new plastic £20 note going into circulation - but how can you tell whether it's real or a forgery?

Like the £5 and £10 notes before it, the £20 has been redesigned to replace paper notes with a plastic polymer, which is reckoned to be harder to forge.

The new design, which features JMW Turner, will start popping out of cashpoints from today - and these are the security features that will tell you it's real.

1. Changing hologram

When the note is tilted from side to side, the hologram at the bottom should alternate the words "Twenty" and "Pounds".

2. See-through windows

There are two of these - one located about a third of the way across the note, the other in the bottom corner. The main window should have a blue and gold foil image on the front, and it should be silver on the back.

3. Queen in the window

The queen's portrait should be visible in the main window, with '£20 Bank of England' printed twice around the edge.

4. Foil crown

A silver foil patch with a 3D image of the coronation crown is located above the see-through window on the front.

5. Purple patch

Directly behind the silver crown, on the back of the note, should be a round purple patch with the letter T in it.

6. Raised print

The words Bank of England on the front of the note are in raised print.

7. The small print

There should be no smudging on the note and if you use a magnifying glass you will see its value in tiny letters and numbers below the Queen's head.

8. Ultraviolet 20

Under a UV light, the number 20 is visible in bright red and green on the front, over the words Bank of England.