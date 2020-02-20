Tins of sardines are being recalled over bacterial contamination fears.

John West have issued a precautionary recall notice on tins of their sardines in tomato sauce due to suspected bacterial contamination.

This has resulted in a number of swollen cans and may make the product unsafe to eat, according to a notice issued by the Food Standards Agency.

John West says the issue only affects tins which are purchased from ASDA.

A spokesman said: "John West can confirm that on 18 February 2020 it started a recall of cans of John West Sardines in Tomato Sauce 120g sold through Asda stores only. Cans purchased at other retailers are not affected by this recall.

"Our routine testing has picked up a possible bacterial contamination of an extremely small number of cans in two batches of our Sardines in Tomato Sauce that were sold through Asda only.

"The safety of our products and the wellbeing of consumers is our highest priority; therefore, while the potential risk to consumers is extremely low, we are recalling all cans from those two batches as a precaution.

"None of John West’s other products are affected in any way whatsoever.

The affected cans have a batch code of KX319H or KX326H (found on the side of the can) and a ‘best before’ date of June 2022.

"Cans carrying different batch codes are not affected by this issue.

"We are in close contact with Asda to ensure all supplies with these batch numbers are removed from shelves and warehouses.

"In line with guidance from the Food Standards Agency, we have supplied Asda with posters for all its stores to alert shoppers.

"Any consumer who has purchased a can with one of the affected code numbers should return the product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

"We are undertaking extensive scientific testing to identify the cause of the possible contamination.

"We would like to stress that this recall is purely a precautionary measure and none of John West’s other products are affected.

"We apologise to all our consumers for any inconvenience or concern this causes."

Notices will be displayed in food stores selling the product explaining why the products have been recalled.

What if I have already bought it?

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

How do I know if my can is affected?

All pack sizes, batch codes and best before dates affected:

Pack size: 120g

Batch code: KX319H Best Before Jun 2022

Batch Code: KX326H Best before Jun 2022

The batch code and best before date can be found on the side of the can.

For more information, email consumercontact@john-west.com