A teenager has admitted the attempted rape of a pensioner in Witham.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also admitted aggravated burglary during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 17).

He was charged following a disturbance in Witham on Sunday 12 January, at an address off Conrad Road.

The victim, a woman in her 70's, was given support by specialist officers.

The 17-year-old boy, who is from Witham, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, March 30.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen said: "This was a horrific crime, where the victim’s home was invaded and she was subjected to a violent attack.

"No-one should have to go through this in their own home, which is the one place where you should feel safe.

"I would like to praise the courage of the victim for her assistance she has provided to the Police in this case.

"We will be continuing to provide her with support throughout the investigation."