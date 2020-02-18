FIVE people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Southend.

It was reported a man in his 20s had been approached by a group of people outside the Chinnery’s pub in Marine Parade shortly before 11pm on Monday 17 February.

An argument broke out and the victim was punched and kicked to his face before sustaining a stab wound to his lower back.

It was also reported two women were also assaulted.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or physically life-changing.

Five people – three men aged 20, 24, and 27, a 22 year-old woman, and a 16 year-old girl – have all been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and are currently in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "If you saw anything, have any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/26634/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."