A DRIVER was fined £100 for dropping fast food packaging in a lay by.

The motorist, from Great Wakering, was fined by Rochford Council after she pulled into the lay by on Mucking Hall Road, which was clear of rubbish at the time, and dumped her fast food wrappers.

Nearby cameras spotted her committing the offence on February 7, and after an investigation by Rochford Council, she was fined £100, but as she paid it within 10 days, it was reduced to £50.

A spokesman from Rochford Council, said: "A motorist was ordered to pay a £100 fine after cameras spotted her dumping rubbish from her car at a lay by.

"The Great Wakering resident was picked up by council cameras on 7 February 2020, as she pulled into the lay by in Mucking Hall Road, which, at this time was clear of any rubbish.

"As the vehicle left the lay by the remains of fast food packaging was left behind.

After investigation Rochford District Council issued the vehicle owner with a Fixed Penalty Notice which imposes drivers with a £100 fine.

"The fine was paid within 10 days, which reduced it to £50."