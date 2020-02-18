A YOUNG girl whose idea raised £300,000 for her friend's treatment has paid tribute to her.

Lillie Cotgrove's "The One Pound Warriors" group saw hundreds of thousands raised within a month for her friend Lily Wythe.

The money was due to be for Lily's treatment for her brain tumour in Seattle, USA, however, the Eastwood 14-year-old tragically died from the disease on Sunday before she could travel there.

Now Lillie, also 14, has paid tribute to her friend.

She said: "I started the One Pound Warriors for my beautiful friend Lily Wythe who had a DIPG brain tumour and who tragically passed away on 16th February.

"I love Lily and it was a heart-breaking process to see her go through what she did in the past few months. Lily was so brave and positive throughout.

"It makes me so sad that the treatment we raised the money for isn’t available in this country and there are no clinical trials currently for her DIPG brain cancer in the UK, which means finding a lot of money to go to abroad – something most families cannot afford.

"I am extremely sad to see Lily leave this world and we all love her and will miss her so much. She will be forever in our hearts as our brave warrior and I’m pleased that so many people saw how amazing and brave she was.

"Thank you to everyone who made her smile and feel hopeful. The One Pound Warriors can carry on with the help of Gold Geese and we can help other children.

"We are also working with Brain Tumour Research because we want trials in this country and research to bring better outcomes for brain tumour patients. I want this to be Lily’s legacy."

Tributes have poured in for Lily over the past two days, including from her school and celebrity Rachel Riley.