A RETIRED police dog visited disabled people to bring a smile to their faces.

Baloo, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, who is also disabled after her leg was amputated due to an accident in 2018, only seven months after joining Essex Police.

Baloo has recently been given the role of Essex Police therapy dog, was invited to meet customers of Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions CIC, a social enterprise which provides services, support and opportunities to disabled people in Thurrock.

The organisations helps to remove barriers which make life harder for disabled people and work to create equality, offering disabled people more independence, choice and control.

Those who engage with Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions CIC have a range of physical and learning abilities.

Baloo helped enforce the message that being disabled doesn't have to limit what they can achieve.

Since her life changing operation, and thanks to the support of her new owner Mandy, Baloo has gone from strength to strength, overcoming adversity and turning her disability into something which helps and inspire others, both inside and outside the force.

Lee, a customer at Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions CIC, said: "I really like dogs and Baloo was lovely.

"Essex Police are so cool - they really keep people like me and my friends safe."