A REVAMPED Iceland will be opening in Billericay this week.

The frozen food store will show off their renovated store on Thursday, and are offering customers an enticing offer.

The store, on the high street, are giving away £1000 to the first 100 customers.

The first 100 people in the queue will be given a envelope with a voucher to spend in store.

The coupons can be redeemed from Thursday, until close of trading on March 1.