SOUTHEND residents have a chance to name three new gritters from the council.

Southend Council have launched a Twitter poll for people to vote for their favourite name for its three new gritters set to roll out around the borough this year.

The council have launched three polls, with names including "GritMe Baby One More Time", "Thaw Enforcement" and "Walter the Salter".

People have until Tuesday February 25 to cast their votes.

To vote, visit twitter.com/SouthendBC.

 