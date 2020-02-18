SOUTHEND residents have a chance to name three new gritters from the council.

Southend Council have launched a Twitter poll for people to vote for their favourite name for its three new gritters set to roll out around the borough this year.

The council have launched three polls, with names including "GritMe Baby One More Time", "Thaw Enforcement" and "Walter the Salter".

People have until Tuesday February 25 to cast their votes.

To vote, visit twitter.com/SouthendBC.

Thank you for all the suggestions to name our 3 gritters. Now it's time to select your favourites from our shortlist! You have until Tue 25 Feb to vote for your favourites from the 3 polls below. Winning name of each poll will be adopted by the gritters #GritterTwitter @VeoliaUK pic.twitter.com/H5nSjr34pR — Southend-on-Sea BC (@SouthendBC) February 18, 2020

In our first poll, three very different, yet very creative choices. Winning name of this poll will be given to one of three gritters... so get voting! #GritterTwitter @VeoliaUK — Southend-on-Sea BC (@SouthendBC) February 18, 2020

Next up, three names that are certain to 'spread' some joy... you know what to do! #GritterTwitter @VeoliaUK — Southend-on-Sea BC (@SouthendBC) February 18, 2020