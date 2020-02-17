A man was pulled from a car and attacked with a hammer by a gang of crooks.

The victim who is in his 50s was left with head injuries after being pulled out of his grey Renault car and attacked with a punches as well as with a hammer at 6.50pm on Saturday.

The assault is believed to have happened at the shops at St Chads Road in Tilbury.

The victim was found with head injuries in nearby South View Avenue.

Officers have been told there are two or three suspects who are described as black.

They’re also trying to trace a female witness who is said to have left a shop as the assault was taking place.

This woman or any other witnesses are asked to contact detectives at Grays CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.