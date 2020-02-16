Travel warnings are in place across Essex as Storm Dennis batters the country.

Police warn against travelling throughout Sunday unless necessary, as high winds and heavy rain take their toll.

Weather warnings are in place across the country.

In Essex, a yellow warning is in place from 10am today until midnight.

The Met Office warns disruption to road, rail and air transport is likely across parts of England and Wales.

Our advice for #StormDennis is do not travel unless you have to, especially in high sided vulnerable vehicles. Check the weather, If you do have to go out be aware of flying debris, heavy rain/ standing water and limited visibility. Turn headlights on and slow down. Stay safe. — Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) February 16, 2020

Trains running across the c2c network face delays and cancellations because of an earlier incident involving an object caught in overhead electrical wires between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.

Greater Anglia is urging travellers to check their website before travelling.

The firm said: "Due to storm Dennis high winds and heavy rain are expected.

"Please check before you travel at journeycheck.com/greateranglia/"

Some services including between Colchester and Ingatestone, and Norwich and Ingatestone, were cancelled earlier this morning "as a precaution" to allow for the tracks to be checked for debris.