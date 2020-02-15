A new indoor play park which brings popular cartoon characters to life has officially launched in Essex.

Nickelodeon Adventure at Lakeside marked its launch with VIP guests on Saturday.

The new indoor play centre at Intu Lakeside offers an immersive and interactive experience including a 4D cinema.

Nickelodeon Adventure features a number of different zones based around the world's favourite Nickelodeon characters, including Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats, to name a few, making it the ultimate family-fun day out.

Children can earn a captain's license at Mrs Puff's Boating School down at Bikini Bottom or complete a secret mission with Paw Patrol's Skye and friends.

Also onsite is the Slime Café to fill those rumblings tummies, as well as a range of exclusive Nickelodeon merchandise in the Nickelodeon Adventure store.

Tickets cost £14.95 for children and £7.50 for adults with separate annual passes also available.

For further information visit, www.nickelodeonadventure.co.uk.