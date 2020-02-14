BOSSES have confirmed there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the East of England.

Southend Council have issued an update to concerned residents after it emerged that several women across the town have recently been tested for the diseasse.

It also emerged that ex-Towie star Dean Rowland was tested at Basildon Hospital this week.

The council stated that there were no confirmed cases as of 5pm yesterday.

Nine people are known to have caught coronavirus in the UK.

There have been 1,369 deaths globally.

The World Health Organisation stated this week that it could take months to produce a vaccine for the disease,