SOUTHEND Hospital staff have warned the public about a scammer.

A note has been put up outside the hospital making people aware of a young woman pretending to be a patient or visitor, asking for money saying she is unable to get home.

The notice reads: "Beware of scammer.

"Young female with lip piercing9s) or anyone else asking for money/pretending to be a patient or visitor unable to get home and asking for/or giving address or phone number to returin it after.

"Please notidy staff to call hospital security immediately if spotted."

It is unclear if police aware at this stage.