Lines have now re-opened after hours of delays and trains cancellations across the c2c network earlier this morning.

The disruption began after a ladder was thrown onto the track between West Ham and Barking overnight, by a member of the public.

This caused damage to a train, followed by disruption, delays and cancellations across the whole c2c network earlier today, with trains terminating at Barking.

The line has now reopened, with train journeys appearing to have returned to normal.

A spokesperson from c2c, said: "We're sorry for the delays to our customers this morning. This was caused by a ladder which had been thrown onto the tracks by a member of the public overnight, and caused damage to a train.

"Services have resumed but some delays may continue for the rest of the morning."