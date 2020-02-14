A huge events arena with 5,000 seats could be built in a busy town centre.

Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan announced the plans at last night’s meeting.

He said the council is working with North American and Chinese firms on the project.

There were also plans for a £12million youth zone in the town to help tackle issued faced by young people, Mr Callaghan.

It came as the council agreed to freeze council tax and increase council tenant rent, meaning most residents will have to pay another £10 per month