A TEENAGER was “slashed with a knife” during a brawl outside a college.

Police were called when a fight broke out between two teenagers outside South Essex College’s Southend campus, in Luker Road.

Officers attended the scene but neither the victim nor the alleged knifeman were at the scene.

Detectives have, though, recovered a knife.

An investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were called around 2pm on Tuesday 11 February with reports of a disturbance on Luker Road, Southend.

“It was reported that a man in his late-teens and a teenage boy were fighting.

“Upon arrival at Luker Road officers found a knife but there was no sign of either the man or the boy.

“An assault on an 18-year-old man was later reported. The man was treated for minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw the incident or has any information are asked to contact Southend Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/23875/20.”

Anthony McGarel, deputy principal and chief executive at the college, assured staff were working with police and students after the fracas.

He said: “We are aware of the altercation which took place between the Forum and the college’s Southend campus on Tuesday.

“Although this incident did not take place on college premises, the safety of our students is always our number one priority and we are working with the police as well as students who may have been affected by this.

“This is now an active police enquiry and therefore it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”