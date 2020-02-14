A DOCTOR died after his motorbike crashed on a slip road, an inquest ruled.

Dr Sameer Bandali, 37, was driving his motorbike on the Rettendon Turnpike slip road off the A130 in Wickford on September 3.

The doctor, who lived in Rayleigh, had been travelling below the speed limit, but had lost control of the bike as it rounded the bend.

The motorbike collided with the barrier at the side of the road.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel for emergency treatment.

However, he tragically died on September 15. Doctors at the hospital gave a cause of death as a traumatic brain injury.

An inquest into Mr Bandali’s death was held at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford yesterday.

PC Jonathan Ward, of Essex Police’s Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, investigated the crash.

He told the court video footage from a camera attached to the motorbike showed Mr Bandali had been riding at between 55 and 59 miles per hour around the bend.

However, PC Ward said in order to get around the bend a rider could not be travelling more than 51mph, meaning Dr Bandali was travelling only slightly too fast.

PC Ward added there were no other vehicles involved and Dr Bandali had been wearing the right clothes and helmet, and the bike was in good condition.

He was satisfied there was no third party involvement, and mentioned that other members of the public had stopped to help Dr Bandali and the emergency services.

One of Dr Bandali’s family members told the court that he was “passionate” about his motorbike.

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said Dr Bandali had been travelling to work on a route he knew well.

She said: “I am going to record a conclusion that Sameer Bandali died as a result of a road traffic accident. What a tragic accident.”

Addressing members of his family, she said: “I would again like to express condolences to you. He was clearly very much loved, and I hope that you will be able to focus on the happy and positive memories that you all had with him.”