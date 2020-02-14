A GANG of yobs hurled a brick at a bus full of passengers, causing the window to completely shatter.

The group of teenagers threw the brick at the No 8 First bus while it was travelling towards Laindon Station on Wednesday.

Passengers took to social media to not only reveal their shock at the “disgusting behaviour” after experiencing the ordeal, but also shared their relief that nobody was hurt.

One said: “I’ve just witnessed two or three kids throw a brick at the number eight bus as we were going towards Laindon Station and the whole window pane shattered. The glass didn’t break from the seal but it was still completely shattered.

“Kids these days are so disrespectful. Luckily enough nobody was hurt. I hope they get caught.”

The latest incident follows a spate of similar First Bus attacks which happened across Canvey last year.

Last February, the Echo revealed how First Bus vehicles had been subject to at least 12 attacks since Christmas 2018 in Benfleet and Canvey, with thousands of pounds of damage caused to buses.

Laindon Park councillor Jeff Henry, said: “Now is the time for witnesses to come forward. I’m just relieved that no passengers or the driver were injured.”

James Third, operations manager at First Basildon, said: “We experienced an incident on Wednesday afternoon when an object was thrown at one of our buses operating service eight in the Laindon area, causing a window to break. Thankfully no injuries were sustained to the driver or any travelling passengers.

“We are working with the police to identify the people involved.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.