A WANTED man was detained by a member of the public after reportedly breaking into their home.

The incident, reportedly in Eastwood last night, resulted in a man being arrested after allegedly breaking into a home.

According to witnessses and Ian Hughes, a chief inspector at Essex Police, a resident inside the home managed to hold them down before police arrived.

Hughes tweeted: "Southend's local policing teams have just arrested a male that has been wanted for months and months following a member of public detaining him after he’d forced entry to their premises."