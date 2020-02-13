A WANTED man was detained by a member of the public after reportedly breaking into their home.
The incident, reportedly in Eastwood last night, resulted in a man being arrested after allegedly breaking into a home.
According to witnessses and Ian Hughes, a chief inspector at Essex Police, a resident inside the home managed to hold them down before police arrived.
Hughes tweeted: "Southend's local policing teams have just arrested a male that has been wanted for months and months following a member of public detaining him after he’d forced entry to their premises."
Just had the best text from Insp Adams, #Southend LPT have just arrested a male that has been wanted for months and months following a member of public detaining him after he’d forced entry to their premises!— T/Chief Insp Ian Hughes (@T_CInsp_Hughes) February 12, 2020
Community & Police = Result 😊#TopResult 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4d9yC7Aj0h
