A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight while yelling 'I'm going to kill you all' has been jailed.

Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines, and two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport during the incident.

She later claimed she had "blacked out and didn't really remember what happened" after mixing alcohol with medication.

Haines, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, admitted to endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe on the Jet2 flight to Dalaman in Turkey during a court hearing on December 23 last year.

The court was told Ms Coombe suffered scratches as she tried to prevent Haines from opening the plane door .

During sentencing today (Wednesday, February 12), Haines was handed two years behind bars for endangering the safety of an aircraft.

She was also handed a three-month sentence, which will run concurrently, for assault.

Judge Charles Gratwicke said: "Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives.

"For some it will be their worst nightmare come true."

Haines, dressed in a white shirt and black top, with her blonde hair in a ponytail, sobbed through much of the hearing.

Speaking after sentencing, Simon Bravery, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Ms Haines’ reckless actions endangered the safety of passengers and crew and caused great distress to everyone on the plane.

"She incurred great expense and inconvenience to the plane operator and to people looking to enjoy their summer holidays, as well as forcing the RAF to scramble fighter jets to the aircraft.

"Her sentence should act as a serious deterrent to others who seek to cause chaos on a plane mid-flight."

Jet2 calculated that the incident cost them £86,000, the court heard.

The RAF jets which were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted caused a large sonic boom which was heard throughout many parts of Essex.