POLICE are on the hunt for a wanted man who has links to the Clacton area.

Martyn Mitchell, 30, who has connections across Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, is white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair.

He also has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.

He is wanted by the Suffolk Constabulary for breaching a court order.

Mitchell is said to frequent both Lowestoft and Newmarket, but also has links to Great Yarmouth and Clacton.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 37/CJ/15401/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.