A MAN got into a mass brawl after being punched at a petrol station.

Abdul Akbar has been spared jail for being involved in the incident at the Jet petrol station in Stanford-leHope in December.

The 21-year-old was at the garage with his vehicle when a commotion broke out with other people near him.

In the ensuing struggle, Akbar was punched.

He then reacted aggressively to the person who punched him and a brawl involving him and several others broke out.

It ended with someone being thrown to the floor during the fight.

Akbar, of Scratton Road, Stanfordle-Hope, was later arrested following the incident on December 16 and charged.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Monday charged with a single count of affray.

Akbar, dressed in a dark shirt and with a beard, admitted the single charge.

CCTV footage, captured by the security cameras at the petrol station, showed the mass brawl taking place and was played out during the court hearing.

Jude Samantha Leigh chose to not send Akbar to prison on account that his actions were a response to him being attacked.

She told him: “This hearing relates to the incident at the petrol station in Stanford on December 16 last year.

“It was an overreaction not just by you but everyone else as well.

“It’s not an acceptable way to deal with things.

“The sentence will be a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, and a victim surcharge which you must pay within four months.

“If you do not do the work you could come back here and you could be sentenced.

“I am sure that will not happen and it would not be the case that you do not work, but I am just giving you the warning.”

Akbar had been initially charged with assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a brick.

However, these charges will lie on file due to no evidence being provided on the weapon and a review of the CCTV footage of the incident.

