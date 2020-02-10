A school locker unit that fell causing the death of a nine-year-old boy who was trapped underneath it had been reinstalled after the floor was refurbished, an inquest pre-hearing has heard.

Leo Latifi had been with family members at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford when he got stuck on May 23 last year.

An earlier hearing was told that Leo, who was not a pupil at the school, suffered a head injury and died in hospital.

Matthew Flynn, representing Leo's family, invited evidence to be heard on a number of topics at a full inquest later this year.

Speaking at a pre-inquest review hearing on Monday, he asked Essex assistant coroner Michelle Brown for "evidence surrounding the reinstallation of the locker unit following refurbishment in 2013-14" to be included.

He said evidence should also be heard on "how and why the locker unit came to fall" and on "policies of supervision of children while not actively engaged in swimming classes".

A full inquest, sitting with a jury, is set to be heard from June 23.

Essex Police said at the time of the incident that officers were called to reports that a boy fell from a locker and became trapped underneath it at around 6.15pm on May 23.

Leo was a Year 4 pupil at St Michael's Primary School in Chelmsford.

His headteacher Maria Rumsey said he would be "greatly missed by all", adding: "His face lit up the classroom and his mischievous blue eyes made us all smile."

Great Baddow High School, which is a specialist science and sports college, is described on its website as "a happy, safe and successful 11-18 school".