A BRIDGE is expected to be closed for most of today due to Storm Ciara and high winds.

Highways England has advised drivers in the East of England that the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk will be closed from 4am for safety reasons.

The worst of the weather is expected between 4am and 7pm but wind speeds will be assessed thorough the day.

The bridge will be reopened from 7pm on Sunday if wind speeds drop to a safe travel, in the meantime the diversion route is via the A1156, A1214 through Ipswich.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and check the latest weather and traffic conditions.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile platforms.

Local weather information is also available on Twitter at @HighwaysEAST.

The latest weather forecast can be seen online at metoffice.gov.uk