A DOG food manufacturer has recalled some of its products followings concerns it could “pose a risk to human and animal health.”

Happy Hounds has been forced to recall an entire range of its frozen raw dog food products on a precautionary basis.

The reason behind the company’s decision to withdraw its food came after concerns were raised that it could pose a risk to the health of both humans and animals.

Sampling undertaken by the company identified elevated levels of bacteria indicating a potential risk.

Some of the flavours and variations which people are being warned about include the Raw Diced Chicken, Raw Chicken and Tripe, Raw Chicken and Beef.

Pet owners are now being advised to not use any of the products and to return them to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers have been reminded by the Food Standards Agency to always clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after handing and serving raw pet food.

In addition, they should also be sure to thoroughly wash their hands afterwards.

The full list of can be viewed online by visiting food.gov.uk.