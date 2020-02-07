A MAN has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old.

Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, appeared at court today, after he was charged with the murder of Liam Taylor, who was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Police have also arrested a 17-year-old boy from Chelmsford on suspcion of murder and attempted murder.

He is currently in custody.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs and a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail until Tuesday 25 February.

A second man, 19, was also stabbed outside the pub. He was discharged from hospital following treatment.