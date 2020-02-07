MULLER is recalling a number of yoghurts over fears the products may contain “small pieces of metal.”
The dairy producer is recalling a total of 14 products due to a “production fault.”
In a recall notice, Muller said: “As a precautionary measure Müller is recalling some batches of Müller Fruit Corner and Müllerlight, Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt and Müller Rice, due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal in the product.”
The affected products:
Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Cherry & Blackberry/Raspberry
Pack size: 6x143g
Best before: March 4
Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Strawberry & Peach/Apricot
Pack size: 6x143g
Best before: Feb 26 – March 2
Brooklea Light Fruit 6 Pack – Raspberry and Cranberry, Strawberry
Pack size: 1050g (6x175g)
Best before: Feb 20, Feb 26, March 4
Milbona Fat Free Greek Yoghurt – Strawberry
Pack size: 4x125g
Use by: March 4
Milbona Fat Free Yoghurt Multipack – Mixed
Pack size: 6x165g
Use by: Feb 26, March 4
Milbona Fat Free Fruit Yoghurt – Strawberry
Pack size: 165g
Use by: March 4
Müller Corner Favourites 6 Pack – Strawberry, Vanilla/Chocolate Balls & Digestive Biscuit
Pack size: 6x130/143g
Best before: March 3
Müllerlight 6 Pack – Strawberry, Cherry & Raspberry/Cranberry
Pack size: 6x160g
Best before: March 7
Müllerlight – Cherry Single
Pack size: 1x160g
Best before: March 13
Müllerlight 6 Pack – Mango/Passionfruit, Peach/Pineapple & Mandarin
Pack size: 6x160g
Best before: March 14
Müllerlight Greek – Strawberry
Pack size: 4x120g
Best before: March 7
Müller Rice 6 Pack – Apple & Raspberry
Pack size: 6x180g
Use by: March 8
Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt – Peach & Apricot
Pack size: 4x110g
Best before: March 10
Brooklea Light Strawberry Single Pot
Pack size: 175g
Best before: Feb 26, March 4
If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.
Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
No other Müller products or batches are affected.
