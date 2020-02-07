A BAR in Southend will be transformed into a pug cafe as the hugely popular event comes to Essex for the first time.

Organisers from the famous Pug Café have chosen Revolution in Southend to be its first Essex location of the massively popular Pug Café and Frenchie Café for the day.

The travelling Pug Cafe is the UK’s most famous dog event and they have toured the entire UK taking their pop up café to cities including London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and more.

Now, they are opening their doors for the first time in Southend due to huge demand from dog owners and lovers.

Pug Café and sister pop up Frenchie Café have been seen and heard across national media, from BBC, ITV, The Guardian and the Sun.

Taking place at Revolution, both Pug and Frenchie owners and dog lovers are encouraged to come along and share their love of the breed over brunch and cocktails.

Non-dog owners are also invited to attend the day, which takes place on Sunday March 15.

There will also be a whole menu dedicated to the dogs, including "pupcakes, cakepops, dognuts, pawty rings, pawsecco" and more.

Every dog will also receive a drink on the house.

James Morgan, event organiser, said: "We have been hosting Pug Café events for over two years now and have seen thousands of dogs and owners come through our doors.

"Our community of Pug and Frenchie owners and lovers have been asking us to come to Essex for a long time and finally here we are.

"We know there is a huge dog loving community here and we expect the this event to be really popular.

"Pugs and French Bulldogs are two of the most popular breeds in the UK at the moment – they are loved by owners and dog lovers alike."

On the day, pugs will be welcome at 11.15am, 1.45pm and 4.15pm and Frenchies at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10am and are expected to sell out quickly.

Visit PugCafe.com.