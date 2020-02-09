The sixth forms with the country's best A level results have been revealed - and you can check how yours compares with our full results list below.

Top of the pile is King's College London Maths School, in Lambeth, where 90% of students got three A-levels at grades AAB or higher.

Queen Ethelburga's College, in Thorpe Underwood, North Yorkshire, was second with 85.7% getting the coveted grade.

Also with AAB pass rates higher than 80% were St Mary's School Ascot, Concord College in Shropshire, and St Paul's Girls' School in Hammersmith & Fulham.

How does your sixth form measure up to these high-fliers? You can search using our tool below - just type in the name of a school, college or local authority and see how they did in 2018-19.

Our table includes the average points score; the average grade; and how many students reached the AAB pass mark.

Use the buttons below to share the tool.