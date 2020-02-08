A super snow moon will appear this weekend - but you'll have to give up that Sunday lie-in.

Should we have clear skies (Storm Ciara permitting), the super snow moon will peak around 7.30am on Sunday morning, but will be visible in the early hours.

Each month’s full moon is given different nicknames based on the time of year in which it occurs.

The Snow Moon is the most common nickname for February’s full moon, but others include the Hunger Moon, the Bone Moon and the Storm Moon.

This weekend's moon will be extra special as well, as it will be the first in a series of supermoons this year, with others in March, April and May.

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

So check those local weather forecasts and fingers crossed for a clear night!

There is also set to be a super full moon on March 9 - there's not long to wait until the next one. Mark the date in your diary.