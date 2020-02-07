WHO in their right minds would host a high profile awards show ?

It appears to, if not deal a fatal blow to a career, certainly deliver one which can send it reeling.

Who knows what David Walliams makes, for instance, of the vicious backlash at his recent helming of the National TV Awards.

Judging by how he conducts himself, he possibly couldn’t care less.

Good for him.

Anyone with half an idea would have known not to tune in if they are not in tune with Walliams’ particular brand of humour.

True, it did all appear to be focused around him - but then you sometimes need something to lift the banality of it all.

Graham Norton was somewhat low key at the BAFTA’s this year, for example.

Perhaps in the wake of Walliams ill-advised Caroline Flack gag which, choose your epithet, went down badly.

I think the problem was it was unclear what he meant at first.

The buzz of disapproval soon followed.

Anyway, back to Graham and the assorted presenters at this year’s star-studded film BAFTAs.

Once again there was the odd mix of those who unashamedly read a very dull autocue written for them, those who tried out jokes which fell flat and the bold few who actually earned their fee by turning up.

I mean actually being entertaining.

Step forward Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson whose parting shot was every bit as direct as best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix’s was aimed at diversity. But much funnier.

Unafraid to lambast her own film, Cats, she basically lit up an otherwise unremarkable evening.

Although, special points for Margot Robbie’s brilliant delivery of the sadly absent Brad-Pitt’s acceptance speech.

Cheekily political and woke about our current struggles.

Rude he wasn’t there though - even Al Pacino and Bob De Niro managed to find their way there, albeit looking a tad confused.

There should be a rule made that you have to turn up if you want to be included in the running for the prize.

Actually, it would be great next year if we saw someone like Rebel Wilson presenting an awards show.

That would sort out the equality issue - and it might actually be an interesting show.

People are always going to be offended, depending on who is in charge of the proceedings.

David Walliams was never going to follow the laid back Dermot O’Leary approach - that just isn’t his style.

And it would have been a tad naive to expect anything else.

Walliams was Walliams. And while I am a huge of fan of Essex’s own Mr O’Leary and his endearing habit of leaning back one leg as if he may fall backwards, often combined with a small kick forward, everything needs a bit of a change.

Also,I suspect awards shows welcome a bit of controversy - you aren’t always going to like, or get, the jokes.

Sometimes you just have to make a decision whether or not you are going to watch it.

The Oscars, which takes place this weekend, has perhaps stumbled on the winning formula - no central host at all.

If Asa Butterfield is up again with screen mum Gillian Anderson, someone tell him not to do the joke about imagining the audience naked again.

Yes, he pretended he had spotted his mum.

Cue tumbleweed and not even a snigger from the audience who had clearly heard that one before.