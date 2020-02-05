SUSPICIOUS partners now have a way of proving adultery with crime scene-style DNA tests on intimate items of clothing.

AffinityDNA is offering an infidelity test service for people concerned about what their other half could be getting up to.

The DNA analysis firm describes the test as a “powerful tool for those wishing to have a scientific indication of whether cheating has taken place”.

What is it all about?

Customers are invited to send in “evidence of an affair” such as underwear or used condoms, or “any suspicious sample you believe might have human biological material”.

AffinityDNA also offers a £90 “semen detection test” to check a piece of fabric and a £299 “gender” test to reveal whether the sample is from a man or a woman.

The most expensive test invites customers to post their own sample and the “suspicious” one for a comparison test. Both samples are then tested to determine whether they belong to the same person or not.

One satisfied customer wrote in a testimonial on AffinityDNA’s website: “Thank you very much for your help in this (very difficult matter).”

Is it legal?

But the tests have prompted warnings from legal experts that the tests on underwear or bedsheets may be illegal without the consent of those involved.

Overseas companies that advertise such services, including those based in America and Ireland, refuse to process samples from the UK.

The Human Tissue Act 2004 states that it’s a crime to possess someone’s bodily material with intent to perform DNA analysis on it without their consent.

The crime is punishable by three years in prison.