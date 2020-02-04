DETECTIVES are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with a murder investigation.

Essex Police say they want to speak to Ryan Filby, 20, following the fatal stabbing of Liam Taylor in Writtle on Friday.

The 19-year-old was attacked outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green at about 8pm in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

A second man, aged 19, also suffered stab wounds but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police say Filby, who is from Chelmsford, has links to Braintree and Witham but may have travelled out of the county.

Officers continue to carry out increased patrols in Chelmsford and are using stop and search powers in two estates to ease public concern.

These orders run until 3pm in Melbourne Estate and 4pm in Springfield Estate today.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs and a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail until Tuesday 25 February.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or you can visit: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P24-PO1.