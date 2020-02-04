A WOMAN was shoved into a shopping trolley and fractured her arm and wrist after an attack.

Essex Police have released a CCTV photo of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the attack in Tesco Express, Kings Parade, Stanford-Le-Hope on January 2.

Following a verbal altercation, a woman in her 30s was punched in the face and pushed into a trolley resulting in a fractured arm and wrist.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/809/20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.