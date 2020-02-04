A NEW taste sensation is ready to hit Bradford after two fast food giants have joined forces.

Pizza Hut Delivery and KFC have teamed up to celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9 with the ultimate finger lickin’ dish: The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza.

This mouth-watering pizza has been created using KFC’s Gravy on a Classic Crust base, with mozzarella cheese topped with Popcorn Chicken and sprinkled with sweetcorn.

Okay we did a thing. We really did a thing. @pizzahutdeliver have officially launched:



The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza 🔥



It’s got a gravy base people. It’s got a gravy base.#KFCxPizzaHut pic.twitter.com/dkGBKfVBA3 — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 3, 2020

The pizza will be available online via Pizza Hut Delivery until February 16, and is included as an option in all large pizza deals.