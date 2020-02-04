SPECIALIST officers investigating online child abuse safeguarded hundreds of youngsters last year.

The Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) target offenders suspected of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of people who are underage.

In 2019 they safeguarded 312 children who were at risk of being targeted by abusers. Det Insp Jo Collins leads the team and says the work they do has never been more important.

She said: “The work my team does often takes place away from the public eye but it is absolutely crucial to keeping children safe and, sadly, the online threat to children is growing.

“In November 2018 the POLIT team expanded to target more suspects and since then we’ve been working hard to put dangerous sexual predators behind bars and prevent them offending again.

“Last year we executed 240 warrants, made 104 arrests and examined thousands of computers, mobile phones and storage devices.

“Our investigations have seen us work with law enforcement agencies across the globe as we track networks of paedophiles who are making and sharing images of child abuse.”

She added “The crime scenes we investigate are the devices we seize and the content found on them. Viewing and categorising images is the most distressing part of our work but it’s also the most vital.

“Many children suffer physical and psychological harm from the abuse they’ve suffered, and our intervention is often the first help and support they will have had.

“It’s our job to take away the power from the offender and provide a voice for the victim.”

Anyone taking, viewing or sharing indecent images of anyone under the age of 18 is committing a crime and offenders risk a criminal conviction, prison sentence and being put on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Anyone concerned about their online activity or that of a friend or relative can seek help from charities set up to work with people at risk of committing harmful sexual behaviour including The Lucy Faithfull Foundation at lucyfaithfull.org.uk or StopSo at stopso.org.uk.