A section of the A13 will be closed for a whole weekend as part of a major widening scheme.

The road will be closed between the A128 junction, Orsett Cock roundabout, and the A1014 junction, Stanford-le-Hope, with a diversion via the A1013 Stanford Road.

It'll be shut from 9pm, Friday 7 February to 5am, Monday 10 February.

Traffic can also use A127 and M25.

It's part of the works to widen the A13 from two to lane lanes in both directions between the A128 and the A1014.