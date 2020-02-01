Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death outside a pub.

Officers were called to the Rose and Crown in The Green, Writtle, around 8pm yesterday (Friday, January 31) following reports two men had been assaulted.

Paramedics were also called to the scene but sadly one of the men died.

The other was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

Police say both men had suffered stab wounds.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken into custody for questioning.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and the road is currently closed while we carry out forensic examinations.

"We'd like to thank members of the public who are assisting with our investigation and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers to please call 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January."