Iceland is recalling 'No Cheese 'products because they may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the labels.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, a notice by the Food Standards Agency says.

Product details:

No Cheese - 2 Cheese and Onion Pasties Pack size: 360 g Best-before dates: all date codes

No Cheese - Houmous Style Sauce Pizza Pack size: 284 g Best-before dates: all date codes

No Cheese - Mediterranean Garden Pizza Pack size: 382 g Best-before dates: all date codes

No Cheese - Italian Garden Pizza Pack size: 382 g Best-before dates: all date codes

No Cheese - Houmous Pizza Pack size: 284 g Best-before dates: all date codes

No Cheese - Macaroni Cheese Pack size: 350 g Best-before dates: all date codes

Iceland says these products may contain milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Iceland is recalling the products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat them.

Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.