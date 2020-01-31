THE home of Southend's iconic retro sportswear brand Hi-Tec will be sold for over £5million.

The building of Hi-Tec Europe, who based on Aviation Way, is being offered at the Acuitus property auction for a whopping £5.5m to £5.75m.

Founded by Frank van Wezel in Shoebury, the sportswear brand burst onto the scene in the 1980s, and recently released their retro 80s trainers, the Silver Shadows.

The 90,000 sq ft property currently produces an annual income of £385,000, and Hi-Tec only recently renewed its lease in October.

David Margolis of Acuitus comments: “The property on Aviation Way benefits from its proximity to Southend Airport and the long-standing occupancy of Hi-Tec.

"Hi-Tec occupy the majority of the site, but one unit of circa 26,000 sq ft is being offered vacant, allowing a buyer to enhance the income profile of the property.”

Nearby occupiers include Volkswagen, Citroen, Renault, Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover.

The Acuitus auction takes place at The Montcalm Hotel, London, W1H 7TN on February 12th